Jerome Village open house set for Oct. 25-27

A decade into development and the momentum at Jerome Village continues to grow. Ten years. Thirteen builders. 900 lots sold. 1,700 acres. 2,800 home sites. When you’re building a community the size of a small city, the numbers are bound to be impressive.

These are the statistics for Jerome Village, the master-planned development of Nationwide Realty Investors that currently offers 14 neighborhoods in Jerome Township.

Community-wide amenities including an extensive bike trail system that connects to the Glacier Ridge Metro Park and the Jerome Village Community Center. The members-only center is home to a fitness center, a pool, and The Jerome Village Bar & Grille – open to the general public.

Another highlight for Jerome Village residents: Dublin City schools located within the development. There are 43 acres reserved for an elementary school and middle school. Abraham Depp Elementary School is currently under construction and is set to open its doors for the 2020-21 school year.

The development includes an abundance of homebuying options for consumers, with a high architectural standard put in place and a range of color palettes offered. The result – a variety of home-styles and pricing that attracts today's buyers and allows for healthy competition amongst builders and neighborhoods. Pricing begins around $350,000 in the Willowbrush neighborhood and extends to more than $1.5 million+ in the private gated Plum Ridge Place neighborhood.

This range of diversity coupled with the pace of sales is something that Jerome Village prides itself on. It’s no wonder with 13 builders and 12 active model homes that Realtors and prospective buyers continue to show up week after week.

Come explore the community for yourself at the next community-wide open house taking place the weekend of Oct. 25-27.

You can also review the list of builder model homes offering weekday and weekend hours or schedule a private appointment. Visit www.jeromevillage.com.