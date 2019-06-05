Jeni's Ice Cream and Condado Tacos celebrate Pride Month

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams collabs with Nina West

Season 11 Drag Race contestant and Columbus-adored star Nina West is collaborating with Jeni's Ice Splendid Creams to release a new ice cream flavor in celebration of Pride Month.

Jeni's has a long-standing support of the LBGTQ+ community and is offering this new flavor at scoop shops nationwide.

Dream Puff is as, well, dreamy as it sounds. It's slightly salty but has a creamy vanilla custard swirled with pastry crumbs and a mouthwatering twist of strawberry sauce.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams

“At Jeni’s, we recognize that the fight for equality continues on multiple fronts and we are a company that will stay in this fight until the very end. Working to advance equality for all is front and center to who we are as a community.”– Jeni

100 percent from every scoop will benefit The Nina West Foundation, which has raised millions of dollars to support LGBTQ+ causes. A special Pride Collection set of ice cream is available online, consisting of some of Nina West's hand-picked favorites like Gooey Butter Cake, Sweet Cream Biscuits & Peach Jam, Blackout Chocolate Cake and Cold Brew with Coconut Cream.

You can also purchase a Jeni's 2019 Pride T-Shirt, which will also benefit West's foundation.

Condado Tacos partners with The Trevor Project

Condado is well-known for its strong affiliation with equality and inclusion, so it's no surprise that the taco joint teamed up with The Trevor Project to support the LGBTQ+ community during the special time of Pride Month.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Condado

$1 from each Pink Pride Frozen Margarita sold will go toward the non-profit. The organization provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to young people in the LGBTW+ community and works to make sure everyone who comes to them for help feels as if they are at home.

Stop in and show your support with this delicious marg, blended with cherry, banana, strawberry and with a candied lemon rim.