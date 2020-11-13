Jazz Arts Group is back for 2020/21

× Expand Photos courtesy of JAG

Oh how we've missed lineup announcements.

The Jazz Arts Group (JAG) has announced the lineup of concerts, guest artists and special events for the 2020/21 season. The series includes limited seating in-person shows as well as online concerts and even live-streams.

We'll see favorites like the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and new group, the Jazz Arts Group All-Star Band. Better yet, we're happy to hear that PBJ & Jazz will return with five concerts.

To kick off the 48th season, Bryon Stripling will conduct the band's annual Home for the Holidays concert at the Southern Theatre, Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.

There are several subscription packages available for www.jag.tv, something completely new for JAG. Go online to see all the benefits and opportunities (one being online conversations and Q&As with guest artists!)

We're so happy that JAG is working hard to continue producing art for Columbus. As always, we encourage everyone to support local arts and enjoy, enjoy, enjoy!