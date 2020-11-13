Jazz Arts Group is back for 2020/21

Photos courtesy of JAG
Oh how we've missed lineup announcements.
The Jazz Arts Group (JAG) has announced the lineup of concerts, guest artists and special events for the 2020/21 season. The series includes limited seating in-person shows as well as online concerts and even live-streams.
We'll see favorites like the Columbus Jazz Orchestra and new group, the Jazz Arts Group All-Star Band. Better yet, we're happy to hear that PBJ & Jazz will return with five concerts.
To kick off the 48th season, Bryon Stripling will conduct the band's annual Home for the Holidays concert at the Southern Theatre, Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m.
There are several subscription packages available for www.jag.tv, something completely new for JAG. Go online to see all the benefits and opportunities (one being online conversations and Q&As with guest artists!)
We're so happy that JAG is working hard to continue producing art for Columbus. As always, we encourage everyone to support local arts and enjoy, enjoy, enjoy!
Photo by John Abbott