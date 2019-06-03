Jazz Arts Group CJO announces 2019-2020 season!

You read about the performing artists for the 2019-2020 Columbus Jazz Orchestra season, but now it's really time to rejoice!

Jazz Arts Group Columbus has announced the full lineup for the 2019-2020 Swingin’ with the CJO season!

As per tradition, trumpet virtuoso and CJO Artistic Director Byron Stripling returns at the Southern Theatre to lead five memorable programs featuring some of the nation’s most eminent jazz musicians.

The Greatest Jazz Concert in the World. Paying homage to the 1967 concert of the same name at Carnegie Hall, the CJO invites award-winning bassist/composer John Clayton, drummer Jeff Hamilton, and Jazz Messengers alumnus and pianist Benny Green to replicate this legendary night. See whether it lives up to its name from Oct. 17-20.

From Dec. 4-8, Home for the Holidays returns to herald the yuletide season. Decorated Aussie bassist/vocalist Nicki will pair with local superstar singer Z.F. Taylor to ensure a celebration most festive and homely.

Celebrate the month of love with Modern Romance with the trumpeter/vocalist Bria Skonberg. You may remember her from 2014 when she showcased her potential as a jazz star at the Lincoln Theatre. Since then, she has transcended to an icon with a global following. Catch her return to Columbus from Feb. 20-24.

Following up is Speakeasy Hot Jazz, which features 24-year-old trumpeter/composer prodigy Tony Glausi and venerable xylophone master Ian Finkel. They say that music is a universal language, but can this duo bridge their generational gap? We will know from March 12-15.

Lastly, from April 23-26, CJO presents Soul Time Machine: From Cab Calloway to Little Richard. Lead vocalist of the soul-rock band Vintage Trouble will show you why his explosive performance has been compared to James Brown and Freddie Mercury. A fitting coup de grâce, to be sure.

Obtain your tickets by calling 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000, visiting www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at the CAPA Ticket Center or at the door at the Southern Theatre.

Subscribe online to get better seats, discounted tickets, and special offers.

