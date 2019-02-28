Is reheating coffee safe?

You make a fresh cup of coffee in the morning while getting ready for the day, either scurrying around the house getting the kids prepped for school or rummaging through your closet for work clothes. There’s so much to do, by the time you’ve had your second sip of coffee, it’s gone cold.

How many times a day do you find yourself popping your cup of coffee into the microwave to heat it back up?

Somewhere along the line, people began believing that reheating coffee causes cancer and other harmful effects. Some even claimed that old coffee loses its caffeine over time and that it's pointless to reheat a cold cup.

So, what do we believe?

Thankfully, experts say there is no correlation between heating coffee in the microwave to cancer. However, coffee manufacturers insist that it certainly alters the flavor. Caribou Coffee specified on their website that reheating your morning beverage in the microwave changes the chemistry within coffee’s makeup. They recommend storing coffee in a thermos to keep it warm as long as possible.

Though the Daily Meal agrees with that, they also provide an alternative to simply starting a brand-new batch of coffee. Instead, pour your leftover brew into a pot and heat it on as stove top on low temperature. As long as it’s on a low temperature, the flavor will remain the same. Don’t rush the process and turn the temperature up too high, or else you’ll have one steaming batch of burnt coffee.

Not to worry – reheating your coffee won’t make the caffeine boil off. Although the aroma and taste definitely change, the pep in your step won’t.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com