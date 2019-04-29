Irish Tenor Emmet Cahill performs April 30!

Brendan Duffy

Take a journey into the world of classical Irish music with the performance of Emmet Cahill in the Irish music show Celtic Thunder.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 30, the Christ Lutheran Church in Bexley hosts Cahill as he promotes his new album, Blessings of Music. At 7:30 p.m., Cahill will take the stage in his one night only performance, promoting the wonders of music, specifically Irish music.

Cahill has been widely hailed as Ireland’s most exciting Irish Tenor due to his sold-out concert at Carnegie Hall in New York City. As part of his North American tour, Cahill will perform in more than 60 cities.

“I’ve always had a wonderful time visiting Columbus on my tours. I can’t wait to come back and see everyone again,” Cahill says in a press release. “The church has stunning acoustics, and we’ll create a special atmosphere on the night. I’ll also be asking the audience to sing along with me – so have those voices ready and warmed up!”

During his show, Celtic Thunder, Cahill will perform fan favorites, selections from his album, Broadway songs, church hymns and nostalgic melodies. Plus, there may be one of Cahill’s famed “request medley” segment at the close of his performance.

As for his new album, Cahill explains how it came to fruition and the overall message.

“For Blessings of Music, I wanted to encompass the emotional connection that we all feel during a live musical experience,” Cahill says in the press release. “This album is a representation of the many blessings that music has brought to my life, and also the lives of so many others.”

Ticket Information

Tickets are $30-$45 and they can be purchased online at www.emmetcahill.com/tour-dates/ or at the ticket office, located at 7314 E. Main Street in Bexley.

Early Beginnings

At the age of 4, Cahill began his music training in Dublin, Ireland. He received multiple music scholarships, studied a variety of different musical instruments and completed formal opera training at the prestigious Royal Irish Academy of Music in Dublin. As well as being recognized by the Irish Music Association with the Tenor of the Year award, Cahill has led as the principal vocalist for the notable Irish music show, Celtic Thunder, since 2011.

