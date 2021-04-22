Cameron Mitchell Restaurants offering special menu items on Derby Day

Courtesy of Jay Ingram

In honor of the 147th Kentucky Derby, Cameron Mitchell Restaurants presents Derby Day Features, bringing you and your family a variety of delicious meals to enjoy with the race. There are options for family meals serving up to 4 people, party snacks serving up to 6 people, and a selection of fine À la carte desserts.

This year’s Kentucky Derby is scheduled for Saturday, May 1 with 20 horses competing. In addition to the race, several traditions play a significant role in the derby atmosphere, including the foods and drinks served during the event.

The mint julep, an iced drink consisting of bourbon, mint and sugar syrup is the traditional beverage of the race. A thick stew of beef, chicken, pork and vegetables is also a popular Kentucky dish served at the derby, all of which are on the menu for Derby Day Features by Cameron Mitchell Restaurants along with many other popular selections.

The Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May every year. In the weeks preceding the race, numerous other activities also take place, such as the Thunder Over Louisville, an airshow and fireworks display that generally begins the festivities around two weeks before the derby.

All orders to Derby Day Features must be placed by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 23. Pick up is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at Cameron Mitchell Premier Events, located at 7619 Huntington Park Dr. To order, email cateringrequest@cameronmitchell.com or call 614-848-4700.

The food is provided cold with finishing instructions and the prices do not include administration fees and gratuity.

One of the most prestigious horse races in the world, the Kentucky Derby is the first race within the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing followed by the Preakness Stakes race and the Belmont Stakes race. The race distance is one and one-quarter miles long, and it is run on the dirt racetrack at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

The 2021 Kentucky Derby is scheduled at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 1 on NBC.

Sanaya Attari is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.