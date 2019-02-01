HURRY! Blood drive tomorrow in honor of local child

Behren Britton

The community is invited to give blood in honor of Behren Britton at a special American Red Cross blood drive held in his name Saturday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Burn Boot Camp in Gahanna.

Behren Britton, known as Super Behren to his family and friends, is a happy smiling 3-year old. His father, Robert, is a teacher at New Albany High School and coaches the New Albany varsity football team, and his mother Monique works at the Abercrombie & Fitch home office in New Albany.

In May 2018 he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, also known as ALL. As part of his treatment, Behren receives frequent blood transfusions and may need more as treatment continues.

The Britton family invites the community to give blood in honor of Behren to help those battling cancer. “We would like to support Behren and other children like him battling cancer,” said Monique Britton. “We encourage members of the Gahanna and New Albany communities to donate.”

During January, severe winter weather forced the cancellation of 454 Red Cross blood drives resulting in more than 14,100 blood and platelet donations going uncollected. Locally in Ohio, the weather has canceled 66 Red Cross blood drives resulting in a shortfall of more than 2,000 blood donations.

“There are so many reasons why someone may need blood that we don’t even realize,” said Kristie Grogan, donor recruitment account manager for the Red Cross. “We take for granted that blood will be there at the hospital when we need it, but it can only come from generous volunteer donors. Giving blood in Behren’s name is a wonderful way to honor him and potentially help others.”

Every two seconds in the United States blood is needed to respond to patient emergencies, including accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood and platelet donations every day for the patients at about 2,600 hospitals nationwide, including 41 hospitals in Central Ohio.

Donate Blood in honor of Behren Britton

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Burn Boot Camp

5334 Hamilton Road, Gahanna, OH 43230

How to donate blood

Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

