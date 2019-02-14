How to handle a last-minute Valentine’s Day in Columbus

Valentine’s Day is a time to appreciate your family, friends and significant other.
Or, it’s a day to absolutely panic about chocolates, roses, dinners and gifts.
No one wants to argue on what is supposed to be the day of love. Here are some last-minute ways you can show your Columbus sweetheart that although you're forgetful, you still truly care.
Specialty bakeries
Photo courtesy of Laughlin's Bakery Instagram
Whether or not you like to admit it, an adorable baked good can melt your heart into ooey, gooey pieces. A way to make your sweet for your sweet a little more special is to go to a smaller, specialty bakery rather than a grocery store. Luckily, there are a multitude of unique bakeries around the Columbus area.
The Suisse Shop
Laughlin’s Bakery
Kittie’s Hand Crafted Cakes
Pattycake Vegan Bakery
Gigi’s Cupcakes
Belle’s Bread
Movie night
Let’s be honest – Netflix and chill doesn’t exactly scream “romantic” does it? Be creative with an at-home movie night extravaganza by picking a movie, ordering in and swinging by one of Columbus’s gourmet popcorn shops on the way home from work. A movie experience can instantly be turned into a classy affair when you add deliciously creative popcorn.
Photo courtesy of Shirley's Gourmet Popcorn
Pam’s Market Popcorn
Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company
Crazy 4 Popcorn
Al’s Delicious Popcorn
At-home wine tasting
If you haven’t made reservations yet, chances are you won’t be enjoying wine at a tablecloth dinner table. Never fear! Grab a few bottles of different types of wine, choosing a few you and your significant other have never tried. Stop by the grocery store and pick up an array of cheeses and fruit and create your own at-home wine tasting! PRO TIP: A good gift to go with this night would be a new wine glass!
Photo courtesy of Pexels
Gentile’s Wine Sellers
The Twisted Vine
Hausfrau Haven
Katzinger’s Delicatessen
Arena Wine and Spirits
Making dinner together
Don’t have dinner planned? No worries – you can make your romantic meal together. Research a dinner ahead of time and pick up the ingredients to have set out and ready to go. Put on some music and enjoy the time together - regardless of your cooking skills!
Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.