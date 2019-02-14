How to handle a last-minute Valentine’s Day in Columbus

You’re on your way to work in Columbus traffic when you remember… It’s Valentine’s Day?!

by

Valentine’s Day is a time to appreciate your family, friends and significant other.

Or, it’s a day to absolutely panic about chocolates, roses, dinners and gifts.

No one wants to argue on what is supposed to be the day of love. Here are some last-minute ways you can show your Columbus sweetheart that although you're forgetful, you still truly care. 

Specialty bakeries

Whether or not you like to admit it, an adorable baked good can melt your heart into ooey, gooey pieces. A way to make your sweet for your sweet a little more special is to go to a smaller, specialty bakery rather than a grocery store. Luckily, there are a multitude of unique bakeries around the Columbus area.

The Suisse Shop

Laughlin’s Bakery

Kittie’s Hand Crafted Cakes

Pattycake Vegan Bakery

Gigi’s Cupcakes

Belle’s Bread

Movie night

Let’s be honest – Netflix and chill doesn’t exactly scream “romantic” does it? Be creative with an at-home movie night extravaganza by picking a movie, ordering in and swinging by one of Columbus’s gourmet popcorn shops on the way home from work. A movie experience can instantly be turned into a classy affair when you add deliciously creative popcorn.

Pam’s Market Popcorn

Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company

Crazy 4 Popcorn

Al’s Delicious Popcorn

At-home wine tasting

If you haven’t made reservations yet, chances are you won’t be enjoying wine at a tablecloth dinner table. Never fear! Grab a few bottles of different types of wine, choosing a few you and your significant other have never tried. Stop by the grocery store and pick up an array of cheeses and fruit and create your own at-home wine tasting! PRO TIP: A good gift to go with this night would be a new wine glass!

Gentile’s Wine Sellers

The Twisted Vine

Hausfrau Haven

Katzinger’s Delicatessen

Arena Wine and Spirits

Making dinner together

Don’t have dinner planned? No worries – you can make your romantic meal together. Research a dinner ahead of time and pick up the ingredients to have set out and ready to go. Put on some music and enjoy the time together - regardless of your cooking skills!

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.

Tags

by