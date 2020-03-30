How Columbus libraries are reacting to COVID-19

Columbus Metropolitan Library

In response to Gov. Mike DeWine's quarantine orders, the Columbus Metropolitan Library has closed all locations through at least April 6.

However, the library isn’t abandoning us. The CML has a digital resource that includes eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines, music movies and more. To look through the digital downloads, click here!

The library’s online resource also contains information about COVID-19, how to better inform yourself and your children about safety measures and a simple fact sheet.

Check back in for updates.

Local Independent Libraries

Pickerington Public Library

All Pickerington Public Library facilities will be closed until at least April 21. But the E-Branch is open 24/7 and available for downloading and streaming. RBDigital has over 31,000 downloadable audiobooks, while apps like Hoopla Digital offer streaming video and audio services.

And while the library can’t open the Homework Help Center while it’s closed, there are plenty of resources online to help with assignments and tests. Check out Pickerington's website for review guides, research facets, vocabulary assistance, studying games, and writing and editing tips.

Westerville Public Library

The Westerville Public Library will be closed through at least April 5. As a courtesy, no fines or fees will accrue while the library is closed.

Like many other libraries, Westerville has many digital resources you can access from home with your library card number and PIN.

The Ohio Digital Library contains more than 150,000 popular eBooks and audiobooks. You can reserve up to 10 items at a time. If you’ve been missing going out and snagging your favorite newspaper or magazine, PressReader has 7,000 international newspapers and magazines available. The Westerville Cloud Library is also just another avenue to download eBooks and audiobooks of all kinds.

Plus, the library offers Westerville History Center Tours — online! Take a digital tour of the varied history of Westerville.

Grove City Library

The Grove City Library locations will be closed through at least April 6. Its online resources include eBooks and audiobooks, as well as a literary reference center, the Learn A Language program, and resources for students of all ages.

Grove City also has digital access to creative outlets, as the Hobbies and Crafts Reference Centers offer inspiration, insurrections and ideas for all kinds of crafts and hobbies.

Mallory Arnold is an associate editor. Feedback welcome in the comments.