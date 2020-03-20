How are food trucks responding to COVID-19?

It’s no secret that practically every business in the world is being negatively affected by COVID-19. From small local businesses to global corporate giants, industries are taking desperate actions to stay afloat. One such example is the food truck industry.

Columbus is famous for its food truck industry scene. There’s Paddy Wagon, Schmidt's Food Truck, Thyme & Change and more. But with self-quarantine and so many people working from home, it may seem as though the food trucks will disappear.

This could not be further from the truth. In fact, food trucks may currently be one of the safest options to receive food from. The CDC recommends that people stay away from gatherings of ten or more people. Food trucks can only hold up to six workers, with even less often times working in them.

But that is not the only reason food trucks are a safe option. Pitabilities, like many other food truck companies, is taking drastic measures for the sake of its customers’ health.

“We removed all self-serve items so that customers wouldn’t have to so much as touch a napkin dispenser,” says David Pashovich, owner of Pitabilities. “Every order would now be individually packaged in a sealed container then bagged. We set up a designated pick up area at least 6 feet away from any employee or customer to encourage social distancing.”

Even with all these safety measures in place, the industry has taken a hit. Most food truck profits come from serving large gatherings. With weddings, schools, grad parties, festivals and fundraisers being postponed or canceled, food trucks are getting much fewer sales. Even the March 2020 Columbus Mobile Food Conference & Expo has been indefinitely postponed.

But all if not lost. Trucks are still stationed all throughout Columbus. Many food trucks are even starting to offer online pickups. Food truck menus, locations and times of operations can be found at www.streetfoodfinder.com/c/oh/columbus or on the app. With your purchases, you can support small local businesses – and get a delicious meal – during these trying times.

Brendan Martin is a contributing writer. Feedback is welcome in the comments.