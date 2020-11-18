Holiday Lights at John F. Wolfe Commons

This is the 10th year of the Holiday Lights at John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons. From Nov. 20-Jan. 3 beautiful lights will be on display for free. What better way to kick off the holiday season?

400,000 LED lights will surround downtown Columbus. Take a self-guided tour with tons of space for safe social distancing.

More holiday lights in Columbus

Flying Horse Farms Light Up Camp Drive-Thru

Nov. 26-Dec. 27, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Lucy Depp Park Light Show

Shows run from Black Friday to the first week of January, Friday-Saturday

State Auto Christmas Display

Late Nov.-Jan. 4

Please note that all events are subject to change due to COVID-19. Before going anywhere, please check back in with the event's organizers.