Holiday Lights at John F. Wolfe Commons

This is the 10th year of the Holiday Lights at John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons. From Nov. 20-Jan. 3 beautiful lights will be on display for free. What better way to kick off the holiday season?
400,000 LED lights will surround downtown Columbus. Take a self-guided tour with tons of space for safe social distancing.
Photos courtesy of Infinite Impact and Randall L. Schieber Photography
Randall L. Schieber
Holiday Lights, Columbus Commons
More holiday lights in Columbus
Flying Horse Farms Light Up Camp Drive-Thru
Nov. 26-Dec. 27, Friday, Saturday and Sunday
Lucy Depp Park Light Show
Shows run from Black Friday to the first week of January, Friday-Saturday
Josiah Bremer
State Auto Christmas Display
Late Nov.-Jan. 4
Please note that all events are subject to change due to COVID-19. Before going anywhere, please check back in with the event's organizers.