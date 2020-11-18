Holiday Lights at John F. Wolfe Commons

It's never too early for holiday lights!

This is the 10th year of the Holiday Lights at John F. Wolfe Columbus Commons. From Nov. 20-Jan. 3 beautiful lights will be on display for free. What better way to kick off the holiday season?

400,000 LED lights will surround downtown Columbus. Take a self-guided tour with tons of space for safe social distancing. 

Photos courtesy of Infinite Impact and Randall L. Schieber Photography

Randall L. Schieber

Holiday Lights, Columbus Commons

More holiday lights in Columbus

Flying Horse Farms Light Up Camp Drive-Thru

Nov. 26-Dec. 27, Friday, Saturday and Sunday 

Lucy Depp Park Light Show

Shows run from Black Friday to the first week of January, Friday-Saturday

State Auto Christmas Display 

Late Nov.-Jan. 4

Please note that all events are subject to change due to COVID-19. Before going anywhere, please check back in with the event's organizers. 