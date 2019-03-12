Here's how to get FREE pancakes on National Pancake Day

× Expand Photos courtesy of Pexels

March 12 marks National Pancake Day, a holiday that celebrates delicious breakfast cakes of all flavors and sizes.

What's tastier than a buttery, syrupy, fluffy pancake? A FREE one! As they do every year, IHOP will be celebrating the day by offering each customer a free short stack of buttermilk pancakes drizzled in sweet, sticky maple syrup.

2019 IHOP Kid Chef Champion - Chef Brody

For IHOP's National Pancake Day, kids treated at any Children’s Miracle Network Hospital were challenged to come up with a unique pancake recipe and submit it to be considered the IHOP Kid Chef Champion. 2019's winner, Brody, was dubbed the winner for his OREO Oh My Goodness pancakes. His creation is a stack of buttermilk pancakes with OREO cookie pieces baked in and topped with cupcake icing. There's literally no victory sweeter than this.

For every OREO Oh My Goodness pancake sold, $1 will go towards IHOP Pancake Day charities. So hurry out and dig into this stack - the menu item will be available until April 14, 2019.

Alternative locations to nab your stack of pancakes in Columbus

Katalina's

German Village Coffee Shop

Hangover Easy

DK Diner

Grand Day Cafe

Sunny Street Cafe

Sweet Carrot

