Help your kids avoid the “COVID slip”

Learning online can be tough for kids. With many schools opting for at-home distance classes, many students will struggle with staying focused while in virtual classrooms. There are just too many distractions for young kids to stay focused, and without a teacher present in the room, it can be easy to slip.

That’s what educators are calling this learning slide — the COVID slip.

Founder of the nonprofit International Children’s Media Center Nicole Dreiske developed the program, Fast FOCUS to re-engage students within a matter of seconds. Dreiske teaches simple learning techniques that teachers can incorporate into daily lesson plans online. Her goal is to make sure children interact with screens in a healthy way.

Here are some tips for parents to help their child focus better at home.

Avoid distractions

While the screen is out for class, make sure any other technology is put away. Never allow any other tabs to be open during virtual class, as your child should be focused on his or her teacher! Also remove any toys or pets nearby that might be a distraction.

2. Build a schedule

School always has a schedule. Between classes, make sure your child has his or her own. Time lunch regularly and add in breaks when needed.

3. Don’t be afraid to hire a tutor

If you notice your child struggling to grasp concepts through online class, don’t be hesitant to reach out for help. Online tutors are available to help for a little bit out out-of-class homework help.

