Hammond Harkins artist on WOSU-PBS

Thursday, July 23, tune in to Broad & High at 8:00 pm on WOSU-PBS to watch featured artist Melissa Vogley Woods. Her exhibit out of the blue will be on view at Hammond Harkins Galleries through August 30.

She will talk about this exhibition as well as Always CMA, recently acquired by the Columbus Museum of Art.

Out of the blue is the third part of an ongoing series of works by Woods. The first is entitled Always, the second being Always CMA. Out of the blue is created through a series of Photogram Cyanotypes on paper organized in a timeline. Per the title of the work, Cyanotypes render characteristics of the photo into gradients of blue.

More about Cyanotypes

Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that produces a cyan-blue print, hergo the name. It used to be popular in engineering because of it's low-cost process and was a way to create blueprints.