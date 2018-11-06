Hamilton The Musical: How to get tickets

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

Producer Jeffrey Seller, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), and Broadway in Columbus (BIC) today announced that tickets for HAMILTON will be available online through Ticketmaster Verified Fan®, on Thursday, November 15, at 10:00 AM EST. Verified Fan is a new fan-facing technology from Ticketmaster that allows pre-registered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots.

Jeffrey Seller states, "Verified Fan is the newest program to make tickets available to theatre-goers at regular prices. I am confident that it will be a valuable service to our fans. We know how challenging it is to buy tickets, and this new Ticketmaster program will make the process a whole lot easier."

Ticketmaster Verified Fan® registration begins now and will close Monday, November 12, at 11:59 PM EST. Visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/hamiltoncol to register.

Those who register will be notified by Ticketmaster via email on Wednesday, November 14, if they have been selected for the Verified Fan on-sale. The Ticketmaster Verified Fan® on-sale will be available for purchases online only.

Tickets will be available for performances January 29 – February 17, 2019.

There is a maximum purchase limit of four (4) tickets per household for the engagement. Tickets range from $63 - $199, with a select number of $454 premium seats available. Prices include a $3.50 facility fee. Other fees may apply. There will be a lottery for forty (40) $10 seats for all performances. Details on how to enter the lottery will be announced closer to the engagement.

Limited number of tickets will be available at the Ohio Theatre (39 East State Street) starting at 10:00 AM EST on Thursday, November 15.

Facts about Hamilton

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winner for Best Musical, In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Ticketmaster Verified Fan®

How does the Ticketmaster Verified Fan® On-Sale Work?

Prospective tickets buyers will need to register for an access code through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan® system from November 6 – November 12. Those who are verified and selected will receive an access code on November 15 that unlocks the opportunity to purchase tickets via the Verified Fan on sale. If you have been randomly selected to receive a code, it will unlock the ability to access tickets. However, tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not guaranteed. Registering for the program does not guarantee that you will receive an access code for the Verified Fan on-sale.

If verified and randomly selected, you will receive an access code via text message. The first message(s) will include timing details and a link to where you can purchase your tickets immediately followed by another text containing your unique offer code. Keep your phone handy – you’ll receive text messages 2-4 hours before the sale begins.

How do I register?

Go to hamiltoncol.tmverifiedfan.com November 6 through November 12 and connect your Ticketmaster account to register.

How do I know if my Verified Fan registration was submitted?

Once registered, you will receive a confirmation email. Receiving a confirmation email only means your registration has been submitted. It does not mean you will receive an offer code. Fans may only register once. Multiple registrations will disqualify you from the Verified Fan event.

Please note: Registering does NOT guarantee you will be verified, receive a code, or have the ability to purchase Verified Fan tickets.