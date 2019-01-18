The Hamilton ticket lottery is here!

× Expand Photos courtesy of CAPA

Producer Jeffrey Seller, the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts (CAPA), and Broadway in Columbus (BIC) have announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets that will begin with the show’s first performance on Tuesday, January 29, at the Ohio Theatre. Forty (40) tickets will be sold for every performance at $10 each. The digital lottery will open at 11:00 am EST on Sunday, January 27, for tickets to the Tuesday, January 29, performance. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin two days prior to each performance. HAMILTON runs January 29-February 17 at the Ohio Theatre.

HOW TO ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY

Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).

You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.

The lottery will open at 11:00 am EST two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9:00 am EST the day prior to the performance. Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11:00 am EST the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided). Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 pm EST the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4:00 pm EST the day prior to the performance are forfeited.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at Will Call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter. Tickets are non-transferable.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets for HAMILTON are currently on sale. Patrons are advised to check the official HAMILTON channels and ticketmaster.com for late-release seats that may become available at short notice.

About HAMILTON

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the 2008 Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and general management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

More Fun News and Info

Launching April 2019 in Chicago, HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION will take visitors deeper into the life and times of Alexander Hamilton through the immersive exhibit featuring a dynamic, interactive mix of in-depth scenography, lighting, sound, multimedia, music, and an audio tour narrated by Mr. Miranda. For more information and to sign up to be the first to receive news and ticket sales alerts about HAMILTON: THE EXHIBITION, please visit hamiltonexhibition.com.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com, www.Facebook.com/HamiltonMusical, www.Instagram.com/HamiltonMusical and www.Twitter.com/HamiltonMusical.