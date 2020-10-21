Halloween Screening of Beetlejuice at Ohio Theatre

× Expand Photo courtesy of CAPA

CAPA celebrates the season with a special Halloween screening featuring “the name in laughter from the hereafter,” Beetlejuice, at the historic Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.) on Friday, October 30 at 7 p.m. Per the Governor’s order, capacities will be limited to 300 and patrons will be asked to follow safety protocols including socially distanced seating and mandatory face coverings.

And don't miss the pre-show entertainment by CAPA's organist Clark Wilson. Wilson will perform Halloween-themed songs on Ohio Theatre's own Mighty Morton 30 minutes prior to screening.

Tickets are $10 and must be purchased through CAPA's website.

Fun facts about Beetlejuice

Sammy Davis Jr. was Tim Burton's first choice for Beetlejuice.

The film won an Academy Award in 1989 for Best Makeup.

Beetlejuice is named after a star: Betelguese, which is in the constellation Orion.

Beetlejuice only appears in 17.5 minutes of the 92-minute film.

A Beetlejuice sequel is in the works as of late 2017.

PLUS:

Saturday, October 31, at 7 p.m. the McCoy Center will screen Ghostbusters. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased ahead of time at www.mccoycenter.org.