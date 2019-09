Hallmark Releases 2019 Christmas Movie Schedule

× Expand Photos courtesy of Steve Ackerman

'Tis not the season.

But apparently, Hallmark doesn't care, because it just released the schedule for 2019's Christmas movies coming up in November. While we don't support it, we begrudgingly know there are some avid Kristen Kringles out there who whip out the hot cocoa and jingle bells all-too-early for most of us.

Who are we to deny you Christmas cheer in September?

Below is the full schedule - we better get put on the nice list for this.

2019 Hallmark Christmas Movie Countdown

Christmas Wishes and Mistletoe Kisses

Airs: Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

Merry & Bright

Airs: Saturday, November 2

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

Airs: Sunday, November 3

A Christmas Duet

Photo courtesy of Ryan Plummer

Airs: Sunday, November 9

The Mistletoe Secret

Airs: Sunday, November 10

Double Holiday

Airs: Saturday, November 16

The Christmas Club

Airs: Sunday, November 17

Picture a Perfect Christmas

Airs: Saturday, November 23

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

Airs: Sunday, November 24

Check Inn to Christmas

Airs: Monday, November 25

A Gift to Remember 2

Airs: Tuesday, November 26

Photo courtesy of Tilly Blair

Sense, Sensibility, & Snowmen

Airs: Wednesday, November 27

Write Before Christmas

Airs: Thursday, November 28

Christmas at the Plaza

Airs: Friday, November 29

Christmas in Rome

Airs: Saturday, November 30

Christmas Town

Airs: Sunday, December 1

Hallmark Hall of Fame: A Christmas Love Story

Airs: Saturday, December 7

Christmas at Dollywood

Airs: Sunday, December 8

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

Airs: Saturday, December 14

Alice in Christmasland

Airs: Sunday, December 15

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas

Photo courtesy of Hallmark Network

Airs: Saturday, December 21

Holiday Date

Airs: Sunday, December 22

When Calls the Heart Christmas

Airs: Wednesday, December 25

New Year, New Me

Airs: Saturday, December 28

