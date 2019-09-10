Graeter's Partners with The Ohio State University

× Expand Photos courtesy of Graeter's Ice Cream

Birthday parties just aren't the same without ice cream, which is why Graeter's Ice Cream has announced a new packaging design for the Buckeye Blitz flavor to celebrate The Ohio State University's 150th birthday.

"Our exclusive Ohio State themed packaging is a true reflection of Ohio pride," shares Richard Graeter in a press release, 4th generation owner and President/CEO of Graeter’s Ice Cream." "We’re honored to share a 150th birthday with such an esteemed institution that is The Ohio State University. We’re eager to celebrate this special milestone together.”

The new pint of Buckeye Blitz will adorn the classic scarlet and gray with the signature Block O, giving fans yet another reason to say yes to dessert.

150 years young

OSU was founded in 1870 as a land-grant university, originally within a farming community. Its initial name was actually the Ohio Agricultural and Mechanical College. Governor Rutherford B. Hayes pushed for more than just farming education, however, and in 1873 the first class of six men graduated. In 1878, the school's name was changed to The Ohio State University and given a more comprehensive university education scope.

In 1890, OSU football was created and had their first official game against Wesleyan University - beating them 20 to 14. One year later, enrollment hit 500 students. In 1897, after many advances in the school, enrollment doubled and surpassed 1,000 students for the first time.

Of course, there is much more to the history of the university. You can see an entire deadline here.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.