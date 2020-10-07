Glowing pumpkin displays return to conservatory

× Expand Photos courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory

Columbus, OH -- For the second year, Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens will again glow with the light of hundreds of jack-o-lanterns placed amongst richly colored autumnal horticulture during Pumpkins Aglow.

The Conservatory will open for 10 select evenings for this special fall experience: October 14-18 and October 21-25 from 5-9pm. Visitors will be delighted by the thousand-pound monster pumpkin carved by Rock On Ice guarding the pumpkin patch, a tunnel of floating candles, larger than life sculpted spiders sculpted by Tork, Inc., and the fan-favorite Pumpkin House. The gardens themselves will be filled with gorgeous chrysanthemums and brassica for our fall horticulture display, Harvest Blooms.

Each night includes roaming outdoor entertainment from 6-8pm:

● Oct. 14-18: The Royal Jokers will light up the night with their comedy juggling act.

● Oct. 21-25: A performer from the Cincinnati Circus will amaze guests by juggling and eating fire.

In addition to all of the fall festivities, Pumpkins Aglow is an opportunity for visitors to explore the entire Conservatory after dark, including all of the interior biomes and courtyards, the Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation Children’s Garden, and the Paul Busse Garden Railway exhibition in the Grand Mallway.

Seasonal treats and refreshments will be available for purchase and visitors can shop for locally crafted glass pumpkins and autumn-themed items at The Glass Pumpkin Sale.

In order for the Conservatory staff to clean and set-up the facility, the building will close to the public from 4-5pm. Guests will not be permitted to stay in the Conservatory buildings or interior grounds during this time. Guests over the age of 6 years old will be required to wear a face covering. Additionally, all guests must reserve their tickets in advance on the Conservatory website. Special engagement rates apply.