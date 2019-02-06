Strutting Down the Runway for Girls on the Run

Dressing up in fancy clothes and dress shoes can be very uncomfortable. Check out this party where black tie is optional, but sneakers are mandatory. On Friday, Feb. 22, from 6-10 p.m. at the Columbus Athenaeum, the Sneaker Soiree will be hosting a fitness fashion show. Local celebrities will be strutting down the runway wearing fitness wear.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Pexel

Before the fashion show, attendees will have the chance to enjoy the Cash Bar during cocktail hour. After the show, it won’t be time to leave just yet, because attendees will be able to boogie the night away at the dance party.

All the proceeds from the Sneaker Soiree will benefit the Girls on the Run of Central Ohio. Girls on the Run of Central Ohio is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world where every girl knows and activates her limitless potential and is free to boldly pursue her dreams.

Ticket Information

Tickets are priced between $35-$700. They can be purchased on the Sneaker Soiree Website, which is where you can also make a donation to Girls on the Run.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Girls on the Run of Central Ohio

About Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run of Central Ohio states, “We inspire girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind. Trained coaches lead small teams through our research-based curricula which includes dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Over the course of the ten-week program, girls in 3rd-8th grade develop essential skills to help them navigate their worlds and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness. The program culminates with girls positively impacting their communities through a service project and being physically and emotionally prepared to complete a celebratory 5K event.”

Since 58 percent of girls in Central Ohio are not able to afford the life-changing, self-esteem building program, Girls on the Run will never turn away a girl because of financial need.

The Sneaker Soiree website reports that the Sneaker Soiree Fashion Show and Gala is made possible due to the generous support of Fleet Feet + Frontrunner Columbus.