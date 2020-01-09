Girl Scouts Debuts New Fruit-Flavored Cookie

It's the most wonderful time of the year!
Yes, we're aware that Christmas is over. We're talking about Girl Scout cookie season. And the season kicks off with a brand new flavor.
Lemon-Ups are crispy lemon-flavored cookies that are imprinted with motivational messages on each one - giving us even more reasons to pick up a box today. We're happy to munch on delicious lemony goodness while reading "I am a go-getter" and "I am an innovator" quotes right on the cookie.
Proceeds from every box, of course, go to the Girl Scout Cookie Program. For those who don't know the message behind the organization, the program "Builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place."
The new flavor will replace Savannah Smiles in the lineup. If you need a refresher on other flavors, we've ranked our favorites below.
Peanut Butter Patties
Photos courtesy of Girl Scout Cookie Program
Thin Mints
Caramel deLites
Do-si-dos
Thanks-A-Lot
Girl Scout S'mores
Shortbread
Lemonades
Caramel Chocolate Chip
Toffee-tastic