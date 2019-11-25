Get ready to build your best night out with LEGO bar

If you’re already planning your social calendar for 2020, be sure to keep The Brick Bar on your radar. From March 6-7, get ready to give your Instagram followers some serious FOMO.

More than one million LEGO blocks will create, possibly, the coolest bar in downtown Columbus. Your inner child will scream or joy and your childhood dreams will come alive as the Brick Bar will feature sculptures completely made of LEGO brick, blocks to play with and your favorite cocktails.

The pop-up will stay in town for two nights, but space at this unique event is limited so make sure to sign up to be notified when tickets go on sale. The location for the event has yet to be announced. Ticket prices include an entry for 90 minutes in the bar with plenty of time for fun, including a local DJ, a brick building contest and a table tennis tournament.

If you do plan to bring the kids, anyone under 21 must be accompanied by an adult prior to 6 p.m. The Brick Bar has previously sold-out locations in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and London within 24 hours. For more information, visit www.thebrickbars.com.

Fun Facts about Legos