Get ready for these FREE Otterbein piano recitals!

Classy yet Sassy Tunes

Otterbein faculty member Richard Lopez will perform a piano recital at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

The recital will feature both classical and jazz selections. The first half will focus on American music by Samuel Barber and George Gershwin. For the second half, Lopez will be joined by bassist Roger Hines and drummer Aaron Scott.

For more information about this event, visit www.facebook.com/events/2444263512467704/.

Piano Tunes with a Lecture

Pianist Jennifer Muñiz will perform a piano recital at 8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, in Riley Auditorium at the Battelle Fine Arts Center.

The program is titled, “Second City? Reflecting on Piano Music of Chicago Composer Arne Oldberg in the Early Twentieth Century.” Muñiz has done extensive research on the music of Oldberg, and will share information with the audience in between pieces.

For more information about this event, visit www.facebook.com/events/230811917806740/

About the Artist

Pianist Jennifer Muñiz, D.M.A., debuted her solo piano CD, “An American Romantic: Solo Piano Music of Arne Oldberg (1874-1962),” released by Centaur Records in 2018. In addition, she performed on the CD “Jorge MunÞiz: Cantos del Emigrante and More Songs for Tenor and Piano,” released by Afinat Records in 2018. Her research on Arne Oldberg was published in American Music Teacher: “Brahms in Our Backyard: Reflecting on the Piano Music of Arne Oldberg.” She has also been published in Clavier Companion.

Muñiz is a pianist for Ensemble CONCEPT/21, a new music ensemble that has performed at venues such as the Chicago Latino Music Festival. She presents lecture-recitals at regional and national conferences, including the College Music Society conferences. She has also performed in Europe, Mexico, and Puerto Rico, including solo recitals at the Auditorio Principe Felipe in Oviedo, Spain.

Muñiz earned her bachelor of music, summa cum laude, as a student of Lydia Artymiw at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and completed her doctor of musical arts and master of music degrees from Manhattan School of Music as a student of Phillip Kawin. She has taught on the keyboard skills faculty of Manhattan School of Music, and has served on the faculty of the University of Notre Dame, Central Methodist University in Missouri, and Indiana University South Bend.

More information about the Otterbein University Department of Music and its concert schedule can be found at www.otterbein.edu/music