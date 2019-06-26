Get FREE tickets to Boyz II Men summer concert!

× Expand WRWB

Do you yearn for times when the highlight of your day constituted of popping a can of Fresca in anticipation of the latest episode of The Simpsons on prime time Fox? When a night out meant equipping your rollerblades and letting loose at the local skating rink at the sound of Backstreet Boys? When things were going so well that the hottest talking point was our president’s “correspondence” with his intern?

Just for one evening, let Boyz II Men transport you to a simpler time. For free.

On Aug. 8, Boyz II Men, one of the greatest American R&B bands ever, will be swooping into the Columbus Commons to deliver their best ballads and acapella harmonies for free. Yes, you read that twice and here it is again, FOR FREE.

The catch? Tickets are limited and securing them may be far from guaranteed. That being said, being quick on your toes is a small price to pay for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Pre-release tickets have all been claimed. However, general public ticket access is still open. To claim your free ticket, visit columbuscommons.org on the following dates and times:

Thursday, June 27 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m.

The Commons will distribute these tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis. Your e-mail address is good for two tickets. Children under 3 do not require tickets.

Gates for the concert will open at 6 p.m. Food trucks and bars will be available. Bringing your own folding chairs and blankets is a good idea.

The concert is a co-production of the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation and the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts. The concert is the second installation of the Common Ground Concert Series.

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.