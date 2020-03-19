GCAC will give emergency relief grants for artists

Today, the Greater Columbus Arts Council announced the creation of the COVID-19 Emergency Relief for Artists grant program. The program is designed to assist artists of all disciplines living in Franklin County with the financial impacts of COVID-19, including:

Recouping financial loss due to canceled events, including performances, paid speaking engagements, readings, exhibitions and festivals/fairs.

Offsetting loss of income for teaching artists who are not able to teach during this time due to canceled lessons/classes and school closures.

Artists are eligible to request up to $1,000, with priority being given to those with the direst needs of shelter, food and other essentials. Applications will open immediately and be accepted on a rolling basis. Grants will be reviewed and awarded weekly until funds are exhausted. For full program details please visit the COVID-19 Emergency Relief for Artists Guidelines.

How Does This Work?

Funds are being temporarily reallocated from Support for Professional Artists to support the program. GCAC is also inviting individual donors to extend the impact of the fund by donating on the GCAC site at www.gcac.org/get-involved/make-a-gift/

Additional provisions made for grantees including allowing Project Support recipients to use the funds for their most pressing needs and final award payments may be requested early. The Operating Support application deadline has been postponed two weeks to Apr. 20 at 5 p.m., to allow organizations more time to manage the many moving parts of this health crisis.

Additional Information

The GCAC Resources for COVID-19 page provides a central point for applicants, grantees, event participants and others to stay current with this rapidly evolving situation. The page will be updated as needed, and it includes resources and links to the most current guidance and directives from local, state and national health officials.

The GCAC staff remains committed to helping the Columbus arts and cultural community as it grapples with this worldwide health crisis. Please remember, the work we do can provide a crucial emotional touchstone for the people in our community during this difficult time. People are encouraged to discover virtual cultural experiences being cataloged on ColumbusMakesArt.com

The Greater Columbus Arts Council receives major financial support from the City of Columbus, Franklin County Commissioners and the Ohio Arts Council.

