Gateway Horror 101 film series is HERE!

The Gateway Film Center is pleased to announce that the recently new Horror 101 series is back, and will kick-off on Valentine’s Day with the 1992 film Candyman. The evening will also feature several panelists and an intro from GFC President Chris Hamel, screening begins at 7:30 p.m. sharp.

Over the course of 2019, all 101 films will be screened, culminating with a closing night party on December 31, 2019.

Click here for a complete list of the films, dates and tickets for the Gateway Film Center Horror 101 series.

How did Horror 101 begin?

In 2017, Gateway Film Center launched its most ambitious program ever, Cult 101, which was a celebration of the best cult films of all-time. Selected by a national panel of experts, all 101 films were screened at the center in 2017, and presentations were often paired with conversations, expert analysis, and always with a healthy dose of audience affection. Many of the films were presented as restorations, sometimes in 4K, or on 70mm or 35mm film.

Now, one year later, the center will launch a companion program, Horror 101, paying tribute to the best of those films that scare, unsettle or disturb, and have created a measurable and enduring impact on our culture.

“As soon as Cult 101 ended, I started getting requests for more programs that were similar to it in scale and scope,” says Gateway Film Center President, Chris Hamel. “With the amazing impact these films have had on our culture, and the spirited debates horror films seem to create, Horror 101 was the obvious choice for a new program.”

The program had its start this summer, when Hamel started reaching out to contacts made over decades in the film business, asking for opinions on the best horror films ever made. The response was amazing, and thus, Horror 101 was born. After Nightmares Film Festival concluded in October, Hamel set out to create a list of nearly 350 choices for the panel.

“If you are going to pay proper respect to the audiences who love these films, and the artists who created them, you have to do an extensive amount of work to ensure all bases are covered and the panel has a lot of content to choose from,” says Hamel.

Click here for the final list of films for the Horror 101 series. Tickets and times are also available on the list.