Gateway Film Center is now reopen

× Expand Photos courtesy of Gateway Film Center

After a long five-month close, the Gateway Film Center has finally reopened its doors. The nonprofit cinema’s President Chris Hamel explained in a press release that the delay reflected Gateway’s careful consideration to the health of its patrons.

“We waited on reopening until we had finalized a plan to keep our patrons and teammates safe,” Hamel says. “We spent these five months conferring with our colleagues at the National Association of Theatre Owners, Arthouse Convergence, and our peers across the country, and receiving guidance from our local, state and federal health associations, to create a plan designed to best serve our community.”

Gateway is allowing smaller audiences and offering fewer film selections than the community is accustomed to but is confident the team is ready to execute the plan to allow Columbus to get back to the cinema.

The plan, beyond reducing ticket availability to spread out audiences and lessening in-person film selections, also includes a set of safety protocols to ensure the safety of the Film Center’s guests and workers. Visitors, as well as workers, must be healthy, free of symptoms such as high temperature and a mask must be worn at all times. Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance and online. Food and beverage services will be limited, with a menu of popcorn, soda, candy, and a small selection of alcoholic beverages; popcorn and soda refills will be offered in new containers.

The Torpedo Room and the Festival Lounge will remain closed. And of course, the Film Center will continue to offer a selection of curated films in their virtual screening rooms for those unable or uncomfortable with returning to in-person screenings.

The five months were not only spent coming up with ways to enforce social distancing procedures, however. The summer was also spent implementing ways to bring innovative programming to Columbus, to stay creative amid unforeseen challenges and to curate the best experience for movie-lovers and community members. Three new release films are planned for the reopening, including director Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in exclusive 70mm film, on one of only ten prints in the world.

Additionally, director Armando Iannucci’s The Personal History of David Copperfield and director Hirokazu Koreeda’s The Truth is available to view. Other September titles planned at the Film Center include Miranda July’s Kajillionaire, a 4K restoration re-release of Katsuhiro Otomo’s 1988 Akira, and Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of The Chicago 7.

Screening schedules and further information can be found here

Sarah Buckingham is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com