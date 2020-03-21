FUSIAN offers grocery delivery during COVID-19

Thousands of meals are served in restaurants every day and with the industry experiencing fewer sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, food waste can pile up.

Based in Ohio, FUSIAN Sushi is offering grocery delivery for $1 in 45 minutes or less.

Restaurant supply warehouses are fully stocked with perishable items ordered in anticipation of robust bar and restaurant business tied to NCAA basketball and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations that will go bad due to lower demand. This has massive effects down the supply chain and because most of these restaurant-supply warehouses do not stock grocery stores, perfectly good food will go to waste.

FUSIAN is serving as a conduit for the restaurant food supply chain by using it’s online ordering capabilities to enable third-party delivery drivers (UberEats, DoorDash, etc.) to deliver groceries for $1 in less than 45 minutes. This is currently available within a 10-mile radius of all 10 stores in Ohio, and FUSIAN is adding products daily to fulfill orders.

Consumers can order items such as potatoes, rice, cucumbers, peppers and more.