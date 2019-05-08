Freebies & discounts for National Nurses and Teachers Week

Teachers and nurses are some of the most hard-working professionals who often don't receive the thanks they deserve. This week, National Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 6-10 and National Nurses Week runs from May 6-12, so there's plenty of time to celebrate.

Here are some freebies and discounts that nurses and teachers can nab during their week of continuous, dedicated work.

Cinnabon

Nurses who bring in their valid ID can score a free MiniBon Roll or a four-pack of BonBites from May 6-11.

Amazon

We all know how costly textbooks can be - especially for nursing students. This week, Amazon is offering a collection of free nursing books to take away some financial stress.

MOD Pizza

It may be cheesy, but nurses deserve the best. So, MOD Pizza is offering nurses buy-one-get-one-free pizzas and salads on May 12.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Always have bagels in the teacher's lunch room? Einstein Bros. Bagels is offering 20 percent off any catering order more than $150.

McAlister's Deli

Teachers can show off their valid ID at McAlister's Deli and get a free sweet tea!

Bruegger's Bagels

We know how important caffeine for teachers - so Bruegger's is offering a free medium iced coffee with any purchase.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Teachers get a buy-one-get-one-free offer Monday through Sunday, May 12.

Check your local location for discounts/freebies!