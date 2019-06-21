FREE KidX Summer Series at Polaris Fashion Place

Not sure how to entertain the kiddos all summer long? Polaris Fashion Place has you covered with the return of the FREE KidX Club Summer Series.

Every Friday, June 21-Aug. 9 from 10:30 a.m.-noon there will be a free, family-friendly event in the Lifestyle Center near The Cheesecake Factory (or in the play area depending on weather).

“We are thrilled to host another year of KidX Summer Series and offer a safe space for kids to explore their imagination and creativity,” says Mary Dimitrijeska, Marketing Director at Polaris Fashion Place in a press release. “We are committed (to) providing local families with opportunities to connect and spend time with each other, especially during the summer months.”

Through crafts, entertainers, face painting, balloon twisting, and so much more kids will get a chance to explore their world and interact with others through playful and educational experiences.

Each week there will be a different theme and with fun themes from “Animals featuring The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium” (July 5) where representatives from The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium will teach kids about animals and nature to “Chef Junior” (July 19) where Polaris Fashion Place restaurants will host mini competitions and taste tests. The wide range of themes are sure to meet every child’s interest.

The first theme kicks off today, with the theme Pirates & Princesses. Kids can dress as a princess or pirate and watch pirates dance, sing and joust and get a chance to meet princesses Belle, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty. Check out the remaining themes in the KidX Summer Series to

2019 KidX Summer Series Themes

June 28: The Life of Toys

July 5: Animals featuring The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

July 12: Science Fair featuring COSI

July 19: Chef Junior

July 26: Teddy Bear Tidy Up

August 2: Game Time

August 9: Superheroes & Villains: Back to School Bash*

*This event will take place from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

To register for the KidX Summer Series or to see everything else that Polaris Fashion Place has to offer, visit www.polarisfashionplace.com.

Sara Dowler is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.