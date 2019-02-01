Free Admission for Active Duty Military to National Veterans Memorial and Museum

There are currently more than 20 million living veterans in the United States.

Photos courtesy of Pexel

Today, several Ohio veteran organizations and the National Veterans Memorial and Museum took steps to make sure those heroes are celebrated and appreciated.

Active duty military members now have free admission to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, thanks to three Ohio veteran service organizations joining together to make a difference.

Since the museum opened in October 2018, active military members have received a discounted rate on tickets. However, beginning February 1, 2019, tickets and parking will now be complimentary every day.

The Ohio Department of AMVETS Service Foundation, the American Legion Department of Ohio Charities and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ohio Charities teamed up to fund this gift to our veterans. Free admission begins February 1, 2019 and runs through the end of the year.

“We are honored to help ensure that even more members of the military are able to visit the National Veterans Memorial and Museum each and every day,” says Merle Pratt, president for the Ohio Department of AMVETS Service Foundation.

About NVMM

Even before opening, the National Veterans Memorial Museum was being recognized. The iconic arch structure began with 28 million pounds of concrete and was predicted to be a symbol of our veteran’s pride and strength. The museum was named one of the most anticipated buildings of 2018 by Architectural Digest

The museum takes visitors on a journey through history, using storytelling to highlight heroic veterans and their narratives. The museum prides itself on connecting history to current concerns, and aims to strengthen the respect and understanding between veterans and the community.

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com