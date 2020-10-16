Four home decor ideas to spark productivity

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ken Tomita

The pandemic has changed a lot in everyone’s daily lives. Many people were forced to begin working from home, and while some have returned back to in-person, others remain working from a distance in their homes. While it may come off as an inconvenience, it is the reality of the situation and we suggest making the best of circumstances. Even if you have returned to work, these ideas will have positive effects.

Here are our CityScene top decor ideas to make working from home bearable:

1. Lighting

An easy way to boost your energy levels is to optimize your lighting. If you’re deciding where to set up shop to work from home, try to find an open area near windows to allow natural light in. When all else fails, Linkind Smart Wifi Light Bulbs are a perfect addition, with color-changing bulbs to create the best mood for you; whether it be to boost your energy or relax you during a stressful shift. The Linkind bulbs are also remote controlled through your phone, making your lighting easy to change as your work mood does.

2. Greenery

Studies have shown that plants can relieve stress, making it the perfect addition to your office. You can also customize them with different pots and fixtures. However, if you don’t think you’re the right candidate to keep a plant alive, fake plants are still great options that can freshen up a room and provide a pop of color to boost your mood.

3. Wall Art

This is a perfect way to make your space feel more like you and the options are endless. You can put up pictures of loved ones to remind yourself of your life outside of work and to give yourself a sense of comfort. You can also opt to post some inspirational quotes on your walls to motivate you throughout the day. Or you could choose to place artwork up to spark your creativity and make your space feel brighter.

4. Essential Oil Diffuser

Apart from providing a pleasant smell to your space, aromatherapy oils can provide psychological benefits. Different oils have different effects, so choose the assortments best suited for you! If productivity is what you’re looking for, then peppermint or eucalyptus can stimulate focus and mental alertness to help you finish a hard day’s work. You can also switch out the scent near the end of your workday and add lavender oil to relax your space.

Alex Moreno is a social media coordinator. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.