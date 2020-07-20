Floating Cinema brings twist on drive-in movies

× Expand Courtesy of Floating Cinema

Due to the pandemic, drive-in movie theaters have become more popular, but a new cinema experience could have you float-in this September instead.

Floating Cinema will be available for one week only starting on Sept. 23 and offers 12 to 24 mini boats. A ticket will require you to purchase the whole boat for family and friends to ensure social distancing. Each boat can hold up to 8 people.

“Movies are set to be a mix of golden oldies and new releases but will be announced when tickets go on sale! There will be free popcorn for everyone attending, and other movie snacks and drinks will be available to purchase before you set sail,” Floating Cinema stated in a press release.

Those interested can sign up now to be the first to hear when ticket sales go online and what movies will be shown.

Further details about the event were not available, but here’s a list of some other pop-up movie theaters now available in central Ohio: