Flag Day, music festival, whiskey tasting and more!

Flag Day Ceremony

Flag Day is June 14, so show your love for the U.S. flag with the Shamrock Club of Columbus – Irish style.

Held at the club, the 12th Annual Shamrock Club of Columbus Flag Day Ceremony begins promptly at 6 p.m. It is advised to arrive at 5:30 p.m. to avoid any disruption.

The ceremony will honor U.S. veterans, including one from World War II.

After the ceremony, the club will offer live entertainment with the Ladies of Longford for Music on the Patio from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Shamrock Club of Columbus Music Festival

Follow up from last night’s commemoration with another round of partying! On June 15, the club will host the 2019 Shamrock Club of Columbus Music Festival. An exaltation of Irish culture, the festival features authentic music from the Emerald Isle by The Hooligans, The McIans, The Old Brigade, The Kells, Dogwood Road, and Mossy Moran. The Irwin Academy of Irish Dance will sprinkle some jigs and reels amid all the music, too.

Music Schedule

Main Stage

2:30 p.m. | McIans

6 p.m. | Dogwood Road

8 p.m. | The Irwin Academy of Irish Dance

8:45 p.m. | The Hooligans

Pub Stage

5 p.m. | The Olde Brigade - Mogan, Hankins & McCain

7 p.m. | The Kells

8:45 p.m. | Mossy & Molly Moran

Festivities begin at 2:30 p.m. with Catholic Mass at 4 p.m. and events picking right back up at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Family of five or more enters for $25. Purchase your tickets online at shamrockclubofcolumbus.com.

Irish Whiskey Tasting Experience

What is an Irish Music Festival without a wee bit o’ drinking? Join host Barry Chandler of Stories and Sips for a historical presentation and exclusive sampling of four premium Irish whiskeys: Redbreast 15-year-old, Yellow Spot, Power John’s Lane, and Midleton Very Rare.

Tickets for the tasting are $40 and include admission to the music festival. Register at shamrockclubofcolumbus.com or call 614-491-4449.

The tasting starts at 6:30 p.m.

For more events by The Shamrock Club of Columbus, click here! (Some events may be subject to a membership.)

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.