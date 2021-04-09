Fiendin’ for a Black Box Fix

Calling all creole and Cajun food cravers! Columbus is getting new creole Cajun style cuisine with Black Box Fix, opening at Easton Town Center on Saturday, May 1. Originally from Cleveland, Black Box Fix will serve a variety of sandwiches and street food with a gourmet and creole Cajun style spin.

“We have a lot of Creole flavors infused in our seafoods and in our business, just really outside the box and we call it a ‘fix’ because it really is that. It just keeps you craving, wanting more,” says executive chef Eric Rogers.

Black Box Fix, owned by Rogers, LaRese Purnell and LaToya Rogers, will be hosting a “Taste and See” event on Saturday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the new Easton location for a sneak preview prior to the grand opening in May. All are welcome to come and there will be 500 samples of free menu items while supplies last, along with live music from DJ King. Physical distancing and masks will be required.

“We are thrilled to be opening our newest location in Columbus at Easton Town Center,” says Purnell in a press release. “We are committed as a brand to providing jobs, great service and quality food, along with making an impact through our philanthropic efforts in the communities in greatest need in the greater Columbus area.”

Rogers, who oversees the brand as executive chef and is also one of the owners, creates all of the unique menu items.

“We do Phillies, we do sandwiches, but there's always a twist (with) good, original flavors,” Rogers says. “We do our own seasonings, we do prep daily, everything is made to order. It's just high-quality ingredients.”

Rogers says he draws inspiration from his family and upbringing and experiments with different genres and regions of food in order to come up with the most unique menu items.

“I try to always make composed dishes that just go well but are unique to our brand and unique to the customer experience,” Rogers says.

The OMG line on the menu features items like the OMG 2.0 and the OMG 3.0, which give a twist on your average sandwich.

“You can go to many places and get a chicken Philly, but we do chicken Philly with creole shrimp on it. Our OMG 2.0 has creole shrimp and buttered lobster,” Rogers says. “A lot of high end ingredients that you don't normally see on a sub or a sandwich. We stretch the boundaries with everybody to try to bring it all together as a whole.”

The Black Box Fix in Columbus is located at 4037 Fenlon St. at Easton Town Center. Opening hours will be Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

