Field to Table will be held virtually this year

In light of this year’s unique circumstances, Ohio’s annual harvest will be celebrated a bit differently this month. The Franklin Park Conservatory’s Women’s Board is organizing a virtual 12th annual Field to Table event, where attendees can join the toast from their own backyards across Columbus on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

Each year, Field to Table helps raise awareness around food insecurity and the growing need go support local food banks throughout Columbus. To prepare for this large gathering, the Conservatory’s Women’s Board arranges for an evening filled with drinks, dinner, and insightful conversations in support of the city’s community gardens. In the past, this event has been recognized and celebrated by over 700 guests, some of whom have helped provide funds to support the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens’ community outreach and access to initiatives.

While enjoying good food and company, these guests also engage in vital discussions to further determine how they can offer more support for Conservatory programs. This year, the Field to Table event has also been supported by many corporate and foundation sponsors, which include The Margaret and Robert Walter Foundation as a Terrace Sponsor, The Crane Group, Kroger and Nationwide as Greenhouse Sponsors, and Cardinal Health and The Davis Foundation as Field Sponsors.

In the coming days leading up to Aug. 28, the Conservatory’s Women’s Board will share videos about the work of the Conservatory via email, social media, and at fpconservatory.org/fieldtotable to keep participants in the loop before the main discussion. In the last 11 years, Field to Table has raised more than $2.9 million to support the community outreach programs at Franklin Park Conservatory.

The Franklin Park Conservatory’s Women’s Board recognizes that hosting the Field to Table virtually this year is a major change, and are doing all they can make it as big and successful as it has always been. To help participants smoothly adjust to this new change, the Women’s Board will offer their suggestions beginning on August 23 for DIY cocktails, food, décor, and music which can be recreated almost anywhere using common household items. Participants can choose sit in their backyards, gardens, balconies, patios, decks etc. for a traditional outdoor dinner experience followed by meaningful conversations.