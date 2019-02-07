Feminist, neurologist & more. Upcoming CCAD events!

The Columbus College of Art and Design is known to have insightful and meaningful events throughout the year.

Mark your calendar for some of these free events scheduled throughout the 2019 spring semester – some of which focus on elevating women, address immigration, and incorporate art with neurology or psychology.

Visiting Artist & Scholars: Bev Ryan

Wednesday, Feb. 20 | 6:30 p.m.

CCAD Canzani Center Screening Room

Bev Ryan is a powerhouse.

In 1987, Ryan found the Columbus-based branding firm Ologie. The company is now an award-winning, internationally recognized corporation that includes clients such as Gonzaga University, Pratt Institute, Kenyon College and Bentley University.

Ryan will speak about her success and what success means at this event. She is particularly aspiring for women, and Ologie is certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.

Women in Design

Wednesday, March 6 | 6-8 p.m.

CCAD Canzani Center Auditorium

For the third year, the industrial design program at CCAD presents this motivating event. The evening features a panel discussion of composed of women in and beyond the community, and is moderated by CCAD President Melanie Corn.

This year, the event welcomes names such as Carly Price, executive director and head of branch innovation labs at JPMorgan Chase, and Veronica Lynagh, executive vice president at The STEMIE Coalition Inc.

Come early and stay late, the event kicks off with a reception beforehand and networking afterward.

On Board(hers) – Open Rehearsal #2

Thursday, March 28 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Berler Gallery

December 2018 welcomed the first rehearsal of this all-women dance performance, but even if you missed that event Rehearsal #2 should still be on your calendar.

The dance is based on the recorded voices of 15 female immigrants’ testimonies and is choreographed by Lucille Toth, assistant professor of French at The Ohio State University.

Stay afterward, for a Q&A will ensue with the performers.

Visiting Artists & Scholars: Bevil Conway

Thursday, April 4 | 6:30 p.m.

CCAD Canzani Center Auditorium

In terms of speakers, you may never hear someone as qualified in the field of neurology and art.

Bevil Conway’s credentials are impressive. From a principal research scientist at MIT to gaining an education from McGill University and Harvard University to a fellowship in Germany and establishing the Kathmandu University Medical School in Nepal. On top of all that, he’s an artist – specializing in “visual perception often exploring the limitations of the visual system.”

So, sit back and relax, as neurologist Conway feeds your mind with insight.

Visiting Artist & Scholars: Dr. Patricia Moore

Thursday, April 18 | 6:30 p.m.

CCAD Canzani Center Auditorium

Most can agree that going undercover is fascinating. Granted, this artist wasn’t a secret agent but she did alter her appearance and lifestyle to analyze perception.

Patricia Moore, president at MooreDesign Associates, is an internationally renowned gerontologist and designer, serving as a leading authority on consumer lifespan behaviors and requirements.” For three years, Moore accurately disguised herself as an elderly woman and traveled throughout the U.S. and Canada, responding to people, environments and products.

Named one of the 40 Most Socially Conscious Designers by ID Magazine and featured on ABC World News Tonight as one of the 50 American defining the New Millennium, you won’t want to miss this speaker.

