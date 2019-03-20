Famed dance group Pilobolus returns to Ohio Theatre!

× Expand Photo credit Beowulf Sheeha

What exactly is Pilobolus? It’s actually a type of fungi that loves the light and adheres to wherever it lands. In the context of this article, Pilobolus is a world-renowned dance company, but there is a connection between the actual definition and how the group started.

First, a History Lesson

In 1971, Dartmouth College students Jonathan Wolken and Steve Johnson were enrolled in a dance composition class taught by Alison Becker Chase. During that time, the two creative students created their first dance called Pilobolus. Wolken's father was studying Pilobolus in a biology lab when the group first formed, sparking inspiration for the name – which, like the fungi, stuck.

The founding members – Wolken, Johnson, Chase, Martha Clarke, Lee Harris, Moses Pendelton, Michael Tracy and Robby Barrett – began creating dozens of dance works and a legacy was born.

Over the past four decades, Pilobolus has performed on Broadway, at the Oscars, the Olympic Games, on TV, in movies and advertisements, and have created more than 120 dance works. The movement group incorporates intricate physical skills that explore the power of connected bodies.

Pretty impressive, right? So, if witnessing Pilobolus isn’t on your bucket list, maybe add it and then cross it off with a check mark.

Mark Your Calendar!

Pilobolus returns to the Ohio Theatre on Tuesday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m. with its all-new work, Shadowland: The New Adventure.

Classified as a love story, the two-act performance centers around two people on a quest to save a magical bird. The show uses mix media methods such as animation, video and live shadow theatre, and explores the genres of science fiction, film noir and romantic comedy.

Ticket information

Being a world-renowned group, you’ll want to purchase your tickets before the show is sold out. Starting at $20, you can purchase tickets online at www.capa.com/events/detail/pilobolus, in-person at the CAPA Ticket Center, or by phone at 614-469-0939 or 800-745-3000.

To learn more about Pilobolus’s upcoming and past projects, visit Pilobolus.org.

