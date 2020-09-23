Fall-ing in love with Franklin Park Conservatory

× Expand Photo courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory

Autumn at Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens officially begins Sept. 26 — the opening day of Harvest Blooms, an outdoor exhibition open daily through Nov. 1, 2020.

Presented by Fahlgren Mortine, Harvest Blooms is a visual feast celebrating the best parts of autumn: colorful chrysanthemums, bright brassica, graceful grasses and, of course, hundreds upon hundreds of weird and wonderful heirloom pumpkins and gourds displayed among color-changing trees.

Some of the outdoor Harvest Blooms visual attractions include:

· The Pumpkin House: This whimsical structure built out of pumpkins and gourds looks like something from a fairytale, and makes for the perfect fall photo opportunity.

· Paul Busse Garden Railway: This outdoor, g-scale model train exhibition spanning the Grand Mallway quickly became a visitor favorite this summer, and will get a new fall look during Harvest Blooms.

· Bonsai: Harvest Blooms is the last chance to enjoy this year’s annual exhibition of the Conservatory’s bonsai collection, featured inside the Dorothy M. Davis Showhouse

See 3,600 pumpkin and gourds, 650 brassica and 560 chrysanthemums. If those numbers don't impress you, perhaps some of the fall events shown below will.

Pumpkins Aglow: (5-9pm Oct. 14-18 and 21-25) A special chance to explore the Conservatory and Harvest Blooms after-hours, featuring hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns, live entertainment, seasonal treats, and selection of glass pumpkins available for purchase. Special engagement pricing is required. Harvest Blooms will close at 4pm on Pumpkins Aglow evenings.

The Glass Pumpkin Sale: (11am-4pm, Sept. 25-27) Featuring hundreds of collectable hand-blown glass pumpkins created by local artisans. Glass pumpkins will also be available for purchase during Pumpkins Aglow.

Press release courtesy of Jennifer Wilson.