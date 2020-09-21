Finding fall across central Ohio

Corn mazes, fruit farms, pumpkin patches and more - we’re all about fall in Fairfield County! The picturesque landscapes, crisp air and peak fall foliage make it the most Instagrammable day-trip destination for central Ohioans.

Fall adventures are amazing — so why not expand the journey outside of Columbus? See below for a list of our favorite fall activities in Fairfield County, just 30 minutes south of Columbus:

Fun on the Farm:

Hugus Fruit Farm: get your fix of apples and fresh cider here! Plan to visit on Thursdays during September and October to watch live apple pressing from the viewing platform.

Sharp Farms: Each fall, Sharp Farms becomes a fun destination for the whole family! Come to Sugar Grove for U-Pick pumpkins, a corn maze celebrating the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, a petting zoo, homemade ice cream, fall hardy mums, honey, apple cider, and photo sessions.

Harvest Adventures: Now open for pumpkin picking! See cuteness overload here.

Och’s Fruit Farm: Choose from more than 90 varieties of apples and 25 varieties of peaches at this family-run farm

Sam’s Pumpkin Patch: Visit Sam’s for some of the finest pumpkins, gourds, cornstalks, local honey, and hay bales.

Corn Mazes:

Sharp Farms will open its corn maze on September 19 and this year, they're celebrating 100 years of Women’s Suffrage! You can view photos on their Facebook page.

Trail of Scarecrows:

Throughout October, hundreds of scarecrows will be lining the streets in 14 communities across the county. Folks will vote on their favorite scarecrow, and the winners will receive a “People’s Choice” award!

Covered Bridge Country:

Fall provides the perfect backdrop to Fairfield County’s Covered Bridge Trail. Make your way around the county to explore our covered bridges and picturesque landscapes. You will discover that this is a safe and fun activity for your whole family to enjoy during these socially distanced days. Find our Covered Bridge Trail Guide here.

