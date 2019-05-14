Experts rank best and worst breakfast cereals

Here's a fun tidbit for your morning: it is estimated that the average American eats about 160 bowls of cereal a year. It's one of the most fun aisles to go down at the grocery store - so many colors and options!

Unfortunately, with so many different varieties, there are tons of cereals packed with sugars and processed sweeteners. Spending half your shopping trip tearing your hair out while squinting at nutrition labels? This list compiled by Eat This Not That will ease your worries.

First, the worst...

Honey Smacks

133 calories

20g sugar

1.5g fiber

Apple Jacks

110 calories

12g sugar

<1g fiber

Froot Loops

110 calories

12g sugar

<1g fiber

French Toast Crunch

147 calories

12g sugar

1.5 fiber

Captain Crunch's Crunch Berries

147 calories

15g sugar

1.5g fiber

Cocoa Puffs

133 calories

13g sugar

2.7 fiber

Lucky Charms

147 calories

13g sugar

2.7g fiber

Now, the best...

Wheaties

133 calories

5g sugar

3g fiber

General Mills Kix

88 calories

2.5g sugar

3g fiber

Special K Protein Cereal

120 calories

7g sugar

3g fiber

Cheerios

100 calories

1g sugar

3g fiber

Barbara's Original Puffins

90 calories

5g sugar

5g fiber

Most purchased cereals in the U.S.

Cheerios

Honey Nut Cheerios

Frosted Flakes

Honey Bunches of Oats

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Lucky Charms

Froot Loops

Frosted Mini Wheats

Life Cereal

Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.