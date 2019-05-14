Experts rank best and worst breakfast cereals

Here's a fun tidbit for your morning: it is estimated that the average American eats about 160 bowls of cereal a year. It's one of the most fun aisles to go down at the grocery store - so many colors and options!
Unfortunately, with so many different varieties, there are tons of cereals packed with sugars and processed sweeteners. Spending half your shopping trip tearing your hair out while squinting at nutrition labels? This list compiled by Eat This Not That will ease your worries.
First, the worst...
Honey Smacks
- 133 calories
- 20g sugar
- 1.5g fiber
Apple Jacks
- 110 calories
- 12g sugar
- <1g fiber
Froot Loops
- 110 calories
- 12g sugar
- <1g fiber
French Toast Crunch
- 147 calories
- 12g sugar
- 1.5 fiber
Captain Crunch's Crunch Berries
- 147 calories
- 15g sugar
- 1.5g fiber
Cocoa Puffs
- 133 calories
- 13g sugar
- 2.7 fiber
Lucky Charms
- 147 calories
- 13g sugar
- 2.7g fiber
Now, the best...
Wheaties
- 133 calories
- 5g sugar
- 3g fiber
General Mills Kix
- 88 calories
- 2.5g sugar
- 3g fiber
Special K Protein Cereal
- 120 calories
- 7g sugar
- 3g fiber
Cheerios
- 100 calories
- 1g sugar
- 3g fiber
Barbara's Original Puffins
- 90 calories
- 5g sugar
- 5g fiber
Most purchased cereals in the U.S.
- Cheerios
- Honey Nut Cheerios
- Frosted Flakes
- Honey Bunches of Oats
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch
- Lucky Charms
- Froot Loops
- Frosted Mini Wheats
- Life Cereal
Mallory Arnold is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com.