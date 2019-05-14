Experts rank best and worst breakfast cereals

Get ready to drop your spoons - this list may surprise you.

by

Here's a fun tidbit for your morning: it is estimated that the average American eats about 160 bowls of cereal a year. It's one of the most fun aisles to go down at the grocery store - so many colors and options! 

Unfortunately, with so many different varieties, there are tons of cereals packed with sugars and processed sweeteners. Spending half your shopping trip tearing your hair out while squinting at nutrition labels? This list compiled by Eat This Not That will ease your worries. 

First, the worst...

Honey Smacks

  • 133 calories
  • 20g sugar
  • 1.5g fiber

Apple Jacks

  • 110 calories
  • 12g sugar
  • <1g fiber

Froot Loops

  • 110 calories
  • 12g sugar
  • <1g fiber

French Toast Crunch

  • 147 calories
  • 12g sugar
  • 1.5 fiber

Captain Crunch's Crunch Berries

  • 147 calories
  • 15g sugar
  • 1.5g fiber

Cocoa Puffs

  • 133 calories
  • 13g sugar
  • 2.7 fiber

Lucky Charms

  • 147 calories
  • 13g sugar
  • 2.7g fiber

Now, the best...

Wheaties

  • 133 calories
  • 5g sugar
  • 3g fiber

General Mills Kix

  • 88 calories
  • 2.5g sugar
  • 3g fiber

Special K Protein Cereal

  • 120 calories
  • 7g sugar
  • 3g fiber

Cheerios

  • 100 calories
  • 1g sugar
  • 3g fiber

Barbara's Original Puffins

  • 90 calories
  • 5g sugar
  • 5g fiber

Most purchased cereals in the U.S.

  • Cheerios
  • Honey Nut Cheerios
  • Frosted Flakes
  • Honey Bunches of Oats
  • Cinnamon Toast Crunch
  • Lucky Charms
  • Froot Loops
  • Frosted Mini Wheats
  • Life Cereal

