Free doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

National Doughnut Day on June 7 not only celebrates a sweet, glazed treat, but it's meaning is also deep-rooted in history.

While many national holidays can come across as a marketing ploy, National Doughnut Day was actually created 80 years ago in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army workers who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

These dedicated workers were called Donut Lassies, and are credited with popularizing the doughnut in the U.S.

FUN FACT: The average American eats 31 doughnuts a year. There are 25,000 doughnut shops in the country and are producing 10 billion doughnuts collectively a year.

Did you know?! The top five cities in the U.S. to eat doughnuts are Chicago, Illinois; Louisville, Kentucky; New York City, New York; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

× #DYK: The Salvation Army's wartime service began during World War l where our 'doughnut lassies' would serve doughnuts and coffee to soldiers at the front lines. pic.twitter.com/pWNVX9EGja — The Salvation Army (@tsatoronto) May 28, 2018

Now that you have a bit of background history, you can go out and act as your own Donut Lassie by picking up a treat at one of these locations!

Dunkin' Donuts - Buy one drink and get a free classic doughnut.

Duck Donuts - One free classic doughnut, either bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar.

Krispy Kreme - One free doughnut of choice.

Tim Hortons - While there is no freebies, Tim Hortons released a special doughnut for the holiday. The churro donut is a honey cruller filled with caramel and topped with cinnamon sugar.

Walmart - Huh?! Walmart and doughnuts? Yep. Walmart is giving away free doughnuts to customers.

Although these Columbus places aren't necessarily giving away freebies, you can still enjoy some of the best local doughnuts around!

Buckeye Donuts

Jolly Pirate Donuts

Destination Donuts

Amy's Donuts

Tremont Goodie Shop

The Angry Baker

Dragon Donuts