Easton Town Center Movies by Moonlight lineup

Who doesn’t love free, outdoor family fun? This summer season, Easton Town Center is ready to host Movies by Moonlight throughout the month of June. Each film will begin around dusk at Easton’s Town Square and is free for anyone to attend. Social distancing circles will be provided for families to sit in on a first come, first serve basis.

On June 1, as per opening night tradition, Movies by the Moonlight kicked off with The Wizard of Oz. Let’s take a look at the rest of the month’s lineup!

June 8 – The LEGO Movie 2

Embark on a journey with Emmet, Lucy, Batman and more as the crew protects Bricksburg from the threat of LEGO DUPLO invaders. This PG-rated film is great for your LEGO-lovers, creative thinkers and perfect for all ages.

June 15 – Field of Dreams

Any baseball fans out there? After Iowa farmer Ray hears a mysterious voice call out to him one night, he decides to build a baseball diamond on his farmland, where the ghosts of great baseball players come out to play. This 1989 PG-rated film calls for nostalgia, and maybe even some Cracker Jacks.

June 22 – Despicable Me

Supervillain Gru, who has plans to steal the moon with the help of his little yellow minions, does not plan on becoming an adoptive father at the same time. This light-hearted PG-rated film leaves room for laughs while also tugging at the heartstrings.

June 29 – Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic the Hedgehog’s got the need for speed … until he accidentally knocks out a power grid on earth, prompting evil genius Dr. Robotnik to try and take over the world. This hero versus supervillain PG-rated film is perfect for video-game lovers or anyone else out there who’s also got the need for speed!

Want to bring a movie snack? Whip up this delicious popcorn trail mix and bring it along!

Salted Chocolate Popcorn Trail Mix

Ingredients

Photo courtesy of alwaysnourished

1/4 cup jumbo popcorn kernels

1/4 cup dark chocolate (I used about a quarter of a dark chocolate bar)

1 teaspoon butter (or try coconut oil for dairy free and vegan option)

1/4 teaspoon sea salt, or to taste (a couple good grinds of sea salt or pink Himalayan salt)

1/4 cup chopped raw or roasted almonds (or any seed or nut of your choice)

1/4 cup of chocolate chips (mini or regular, dark or milk chocolate – your choice)

2 tablespoons sweetened shredded coconut (or other dried fruit)

Instructions

Add corn kernels to a standard lunch-size brown paper bag and fold the top of the bag over twice, pressing the fold tightly so the bag stays closed. Microwave the paper bag for 2 minutes or until there is a 5 second pause between pops. Remove the bag from the microwave, transfer the popcorn to a baking sheet immediately. Smooth the popcorn into an even layer and remove separate out all the unpopped kernels. Set aside. In a small microwave-safe dish, add butter and chocolate then microwave for 30 seconds, stirring once at 15 seconds or so. Remove from microwave and continue to stir until the chocolate has completely melted. Using a spoon or a small spatula, drizzle the chocolate over top of the popcorn. Sprinkle the chocolatey popcorn with sea salt. Transfer the popcorn to the freezer for 10 minutes. (And only 10 minutes! This helps the chocolate harden quicker without making the popcorn overly stale.) Remove the popcorn from the freezer and add the nuts, chocolate and coconut the pan (or which ever add-ins you are using) and gently toss to combine with your hands or a spoon. Serve immediately or within a couple of hours to avoid the popcorn tasting spongy and stale.

Recipe courtesy of alwaysnourished.

Helen Widman is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.