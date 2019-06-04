Easton's Movie by Moonlight starts TONIGHT!

× Expand Photo from www.eastontowncenter.com

Easton Town Center is also the site to a range of shows and thrills.

To mark its 20th anniversary, Easton Town Center presents a special edition of Movies by Moonlight for summer 2019. Unlike previous iterations, the upcoming lineup will include many blockbusters from 1999. This could be a unique occasion to revisit some of your favorite classics on the big screen.

Enjoy these movies – old and new – at dusk every Tuesday with friends and family!

June 4

Wizard of Oz (1939)

Festivities begin with a cinematic mainstay – The Wizard of Oz. In the jolly company of Dorothy, the Tin Man, Scarecrow and the Cowardly Lion, explore the concepts of friendship and perseverance once more in this timeless classic.

June 11

Stuart Little (1999)

Ever wondered how life would be with a talking mouse as a family member? Stuart Little is here to remind you! Snuggle up with your loved ones as you enjoy this family-friendly comedy.

June 18

Tarzan (1999)

Reawaken your wild side with Disney’s Tarzan. Whether you’re just here to swing through trees or cogitate while Tarzan struggles with his own identity, this film is no monkey business! (Except for that scene when Terk and her friends destroy the campsite with musical splendors.)

June 25

Ralph Breaks the Internet (2018)

Introduce your kids to the wonders of the internet with Ralph Breaks the Internet. Join Ralph and Vanellope in their cyber adventure as they discover the true meaning of friendship.

July 2

Field of Dreams (1989)

In this aptly named movie, farmer Ray builds a baseball diamond at the behest of strange voices only he can hear. The film is more than baseball though – it also studies the father-son relationship. Reserve this evening with Dad!

July 9

Pokémon: The Movie (1999)

Watch these cute creatures engage in fantastic battles and form bonds with their human friends in the movie that rocked an entire generation. One’s never too old to join the Pokécraze!

July 16

Inspector Gadget (1999)

This light-hearted comedy centers on John’s mission to stop the evil Dr. Claw and his henchmen. Will this dopey security guard figure out the full potential of his incredible arsenal before it’s too late?

July 23

The LEGO Movie 2 (2019)

DUPLO aliens have descended upon the quaint LEGO town of Bricksburg. It’s up to Emmett, Lucy, Batman and their friends to stop them from enacting their destructive design. Or are they evil? Is someone else behind the villainous plan? Another funny flick great for the whole family.

July 30

Muppets from Space (1999)

Form Miss Piggy to the beloved Kermit the Frog, the Muppets embark on an adventure in space. The absurdity of the situation is sure to be a big hit for younger audiences.

August 6

The Iron Giant (1999)

In The Iron Giant, a young boy befriends a robot that has just crash-landed from space. The party is cut short, however, as a paranoid government agent is soon on their tail. Learn the fate of this duo in this touching fan favorite on prejudice and heroism.

August 13

Mary Poppins Return (2018)

Our favorite nanny is back. Follow the kind but stern Mary Poppins as she helps a fully-grown Michael Banks and his family from having their Cheery Tree Lance home repossessed by the bank. Long-time fans will eat the nostalgia right up, while newcomers will surely be whisked away by true magic.

August 20

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

Zenon is a teenager from a space station. Banished from her residence by the evil Parker Wyndham, Zenon finds herself on Earth. Kids will enjoy accompanying her on her quest to warn her friends about Wyndham’s wicked schemes.

August 27

Runaway Bride (1999)

As documented by journalist Ike Graham, Maggie Carpenter is notorious for leaving no fewer than three grooms at the altar. The problem? Ike’s credibility is questionable. In an effort to save his reputation, Ike bolts to Maggie’s hometown to cover her fourth wedding. Him falling in love is predictable; the ending, however, isn’t.

Emile Lin is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.