Dueling Axes unveils new location in Sin City for 2020

What’s a bigger gamble: going out with some friends to an indoor ax-throwing lounge or spending time in Vegas casinos? Dueling Axes hopes to combine both thrilling activities, as Columbus’ own ax-throwing venue is now expanding west to open up shop in Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you’ve never stopped by Dueling Axes, you’re missing out on a one-of-a-kind experience. The business emphasizes both safety and fun by introducing a new group activity that’s more exciting than playing darts or heading to the bowling alley – throwing axes down a lane into a giant wooden target. Every visitor is provided a training session, so you can feel comfortable and confident beforehand. It’s also a laid-back venue that wants you to have a good time, so feel free to BYOB or enjoy any outside food while testing your skills.

“Axe throwing is a low-tech sport, and part of its allure is the rawness of throwing an ancient tool and having it stick into a chunk of wood,” says Jess Hellmich and Paul Sherry, principals of Dueling Axes.

Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for people to start taking interest; a new Vegas entertainment complex reached out to Dueling Axes just two months after it first opened in Columbus. The second home will open in 2020 at AREA15, an experiential retail and entertainment development set to feature live events, attractions, art installations, bars, eateries and more. Dueling Axes is sure to fit in well with the eclectic mix of unique experiences and activities that represent AREA15.

“Every time we’re in Dueling Axes we see so many smiles from our customers,” says Hellmich and Sherry. “Seeing our brand in the Vegas market, associated with the scale of AREA15 and generating so much happiness is something we’re very much looking forward to.”

Even if you can’t book a flight out to Vegas anytime soon, it’s nice to know that Dueling Axes is in our own city, too. To learn more or to book an ax-throwing evening, visit its website at www.theduelingaxes.com.

Brittany Mosley is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome in the comments.