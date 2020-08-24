Dublin public art display meets distancing guidelines

× Expand Courtesy of Dublin Arts Council

Visitors and residents can enjoy a public art display in Dublin while meeting social distancing guidelines through Labor Day.

The project, a collaboration between Dublin Arts Council and the Dublin Convention & Visitors Bureau, showcases a total of eight, 6-foot-long decals that have been affixed to sidewalks in Historic Dublin, the Bridge Park development and on the east and west sides of the Dublin Link pedestrian bridge.

The project is a component of an initiative to promote health and safety in Dublin. Walkers can enjoy the gallery while staying three paintings apart. The photos represent artworks in varied mediums and subject matter many of which have ties to Ohio people and places.

The participating artists are:

Pat Carbone, who taught art for more 30 years in Athens, Ohio, before retiring and moving to Dublin in 2012.

David Engler, a retired healthcare executive, now working as an artist in Dublin, Ohio. He works exclusively in pastels, creating both landscapes and still life paintings.

Sidney Finneran, who taught art for 24 years in both Columbus and Dublin schools. She is a member of Dublin Area Art League.

Dawn Petrill, began her artistic career as an illustrator, but transitioned to become a fine artist through her business, Art At Dawn LLC. Dawn exhibits her work both locally and throughout the United States. She also teaches art to Alzheimer’s patients, instructs children and adults in private art lessons and leads painting parties.

