Drexel Theatre to reopen Memorial Day weekend

In a phased reopening plan, the Drexel Theatre will reopen May 27 after being closed for more than a year.

“It was important to honor the donors, members and community whose generous support has been critical during these unprecedented times by reopening in a responsible way that best positions the theatre for long-term success,” says Drexel Theatre Manager Jeremy Henthorn. “Taking the reopening in phases, paying close attention to the timing of film industry releases, and ensuring we are able to offer patrons a safe and welcoming space to return to, all make this the right time to invite everyone back to Columbus’ first home for independent film.”

The theatre will limit screenings to four per day on Thursdays through Sundays and only two of the three theatres will be used. Tickets for each screening are limited to 25 percent of the total seating capacity. Other safety protocols are outlined by the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts:

The theatres and other common areas will be cleaned between screenings and the HVAC has been upgraded with state-of-the-art ionization and air filtration systems.

Patrons must wear face masks/coverings unless actively eating in one of the theatres. Staff will wear face coverings at all times.

Audience members will be asked to practice social distancing, leaving at least three empty seats between parties and an empty row in front and behind them. Groups larger than four people must be from the same household.

Pre-purchasing online is encouraged due to tickets being limited to 25 percent capacity.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available outside each theatre, and plexiglass barriers have been erected in the concessions area.

Limited concessions will be offered.

During its reopening, the Drexel will continue to monitor CDC guidelines and consult with local health officials. It plans to include the Governor’s recent announcement to lift all health orders June 2 into the reopening plan. Any safety protocol changes can be found on Drexel’s social media and website.

Opening weekend films include A Quiet Place Part II, Dream Horse, Nomadland and Minari. Starting June 11, the Drexel will be screening In the Heights, the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning Broadway musical.

Ellie Roberto is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.