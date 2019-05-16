Dress for Success Columbus celebrates Dine.Drink.Dress

× Expand Photos courtesy of Stephanie Merkle

There's something about putting on an outfit and feeling your best, confident self. Those moments you smooth your skirt before an interview, button your blazer before that big meeting or clip a statement necklace before taking on the world - they are essential in a women's career.

Dress for Success Columbus promotes the economic independence of women in their careers. The organization offers interview suiting and employment suiting for women who are entering or in a career and need appropriate clothing for the job. Dress for Success also runs programs centered around employment retention and overcoming career obstacles women face.

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Dine.Drink.Dress. is the fashion benefit of the season. This signature summer event will take place on Thursday, June 13 from 6-9 p.m. at Franklin Park Conservatory. It's not only an evening of music, cocktails, fashion and friends, but you can enjoy the party knowing that 100 percent of proceeds benefit Dress for Success Columbus.

Tickets are $100 through May 31, $125 through June 12 and $150 on the day of the event. Buy your ticket ahead of time! Admission includes three cocktails, delicious food, parking, and a night of fashion and friends.

Giveaway!

Dress For Success is excited to offer two VIP tickets for Dine.Drink.Dress! Submit your name and information below for a chance at a night of some of the best dressed in the 'Bus.